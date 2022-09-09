A publican who ran several bars in Lichfield has died.

Robert Wesson had been in charge of the George and Dragon, The Feathers Inn and The Horse and Jockey during the 1970s and 1980s.

His daughter Gill Saker told Lichfield Live:

“At the time of his passing he was retired and living in Rugby.” Gill Saker

Mr Watson had become a publican following a professional football career.

As a goalkeeper, he played for both Coventry City and Walsall.

A spokesperson for Coventry City said:

“Bob would remain a regular at Coventry City matches until recent years, when ill health restricted this, but he was still able to attend right up until last season. “Our condolences are with Bob’s family and friends at this sad time. “ Coventry City spokesperson

A service will be held on 26th September at Rainsbrook Cemetery and Crematorium in Rugby.