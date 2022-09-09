The Mayor of Lichfield has joined those paying tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
Books of condolence have been opened across the region following the death of the monarch yesterday (8th September).
Cllr Jamie Checkland, Mayor of Lichfield said:
“For the majority of us, Her Majesty The Queen is the only monarch we have ever known.
“Her unprecedented reign has seen her serve the nation, the commonwealth and each of us with steadfastness, devotion, dignity and grace, despite many challenges.
“Through a period of unprecedented technological advancement and considerable changes within our society, she remained the nation’s greatest figurehead, a constant in our lives, she was loved by millions and respected by all. A truly remarkable person.
“Her Majesty will not just be missed as our head of state, but by those closest to her, as a dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
“On behalf of Lichfield City Council and the people of Lichfield we send our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty’s family at this difficult time.”Cllr Jamie Checkland, Mayor of Lichfield
