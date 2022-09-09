People in Lichfield are being invited to round up the cost of their shopping to help support a fundraising campaign for three health charities.

Between 12th September and 2nd October, Tesco shoppers can donate via self-service tills in aid of Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

The initiative saw more than £1million raised last year – and Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said the money was helping to make a real difference.

“The funds raised will continue to support the health of UK communities at such a critical time. “Our health charity partners rely on donations to continue their awareness, prevention and research work.” Oonagh Turnbull, Tesco

For more information, visit the Tesco website.