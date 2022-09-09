A new consultation has been launched in a bid to create a long-term vision for Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council hopes residents and businesses will take part in the Together We initiative.

The Lichfield 2050 survey will encourage people to give their views on how they’d like the region to develop over the coming years.

It will be based around the themes of environment, place, prosperity and health.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“Our aim is to create a bold and exciting vision for the district through collaboration, underpinned by short, medium and long-term goals. “We can only achieve this if we are aware of people’s views, ideas and priorities so please complete our Lichfield 2050 survey. “Together we can ensure our wonderful district has the best possible future.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

People can fill in either an in-depth survey or a shorter version with just eight questions.

Details on how to fill in the surveys are available online.