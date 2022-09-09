Walkers are embarking on a a trek which will see them covering up to 75 miles on route to the National Memorial Arboretum.

The first of 130 participants in the National Forest Trek will begin their walks today (9th September).

The full 75 mile route stretches from Leicestershire to the finish at the arboretum, with walkers completing the trek on Sunday (11th September).

Mark Ellis, from the National Memorial Arboretum will be among those taking part. He said:

“For me, it’s about the chance to be inspired by nature, take on a personal challenge, and to meet my fellow trekkers. “While walking during the day, I personally love the opportunity to walk at my own pace and the sense of space and freedom to escape everyday life for three days. “Then at night I look forward to chatting with other walkers around the campfire, either seeing new faces that evening or catching up with those I have met along the way.” Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum

Mark will be joined by colleagues from the National Memorial Arboretum, as well as the two other founding charities – the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Benevolent Fund and The National Forest Company.

People can find out more about taking part in the trek next year at www.nationalforesttrek.co.uk.