Ambulance staff who have died in service will be remembered at a service in Alrewas next week.

The National Memorial Arboretum ceremony, organised by The Ambulance Staff Charity, will take place on 15th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Beginning at 1.30pm, the event will commence with an indoor service which includes a poignant candle lighting ceremony for the fallen. “Attendees will then walk down in a procession to the ambulance memorial garden where a roll of honour will be read out for ambulance staff who have passed away since the last memorial service.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

More details are available on The Ambulance Staff Charity website.