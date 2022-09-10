Youngsters are being invited to take part in a choristers workshop in Lichfield.

The event is being hosted by Lichfield Cathedral School on 17th September.

Taking place between 9.30am and 3pm, the session will include singing tuition, learning about choral music and meeting existing choristers.

The event is for children aged six to ten. For more details and to registers visit the Lichfield Cathedral School website or call 01543 306168.