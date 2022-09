A live recording of Madama Butterfly will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

The Royal Opera performance will be screened at 2pm on 2nd October.

A spokesperson said:

“With a score that includes Butterfly’s aria, Un bel dì, vedremo and the Humming Chorus, Giacomo Puccini’s opera is entrancing and ultimately heart-breaking.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17 and can be booked online.