The new King will be formally proclaimed in Lichfield this weekend.

The monarch will be announced at a ceremony today (10th September) at St James’ Palace in London.

A proclamation will then be made around the country, including at Lichfield Cathedral, tomorrow at 2.30pm.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the formal ceremony will be one of a number taking place across the region and the country.