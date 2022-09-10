Police say “a number of people” have been arrested in Shenstone.
Protesters have set up camp near the UAV Engines site on Lynn Lane in recent weeks.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said those arrested had been held on suspicion of conspiracy to destroy or damage property.
They added that officers had been at the scene today (10th September) with the aim of “balancing the rights of lawful protesters with the rights of those affected by it”.
“We’re working with partners to reduce the impact of this activity on the local community.
“We would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding at this time.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Our volunteers moderated 1079 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.