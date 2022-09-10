Police say “a number of people” have been arrested in Shenstone.

Protesters have set up camp near the UAV Engines site on Lynn Lane in recent weeks.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said those arrested had been held on suspicion of conspiracy to destroy or damage property.

They added that officers had been at the scene today (10th September) with the aim of “balancing the rights of lawful protesters with the rights of those affected by it”.