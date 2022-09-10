Care home residents and staff across Staffordshire have begun receiving their latest dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The next generation bivalent Covid-19 jabs are being administered, with health chiefs saying it will provide maximum protection ahead of winter.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, Covis-19 Clinical Lead at Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“As with previous campaigns, the oldest and most vulnerable will be called forward first, with people able to book online or by calling 119 if it has been three months since their last dose. “Covid-19 has not gone away, and it is really important to get the next dose of the vaccine when you are invited so that you have the best protection against the virus over the winter months.” Dr Paddy Hannigan

The National Booking Service has opened ahead of the wider rollout due to start next week, which will see people over 75 and those most at risk from coronavirus invited to come forward for their vaccine.

The NHS will contact people when it is their turn to book in

Dr Hannigan added: