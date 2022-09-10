The chair of Lichfield District Council has paid tribute to The Queen’s “unwavering dedication” to the nation.

The monarch died at Balmoral on 8th September at the age of 96.

Cllr Colin Greatorex, chair of the council, joined those paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her passing.

“The Queen was part of the fabric of our country. That is not just because her face is on the stamps and coins, but in that she has provided a constant and steadying voice along the way as the country has faced its many challenges and upheavals – reassuringly she said ‘we will meet again’ in Covid times. “Throughout her seven-decade reign, she showed an inspirational sense of duty and provided an unwavering dedication to our nation. She wasn’t just the head of a family, she was the icon of our nation and central to our sense of belonging to it.” Cllr Colin Greatorex, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Greatorex also spoke of the links between the late monarch and the district.