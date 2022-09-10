The chair of Lichfield District Council has paid tribute to The Queen’s “unwavering dedication” to the nation.
The monarch died at Balmoral on 8th September at the age of 96.
Cllr Colin Greatorex, chair of the council, joined those paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her passing.
“The Queen was part of the fabric of our country. That is not just because her face is on the stamps and coins, but in that she has provided a constant and steadying voice along the way as the country has faced its many challenges and upheavals – reassuringly she said ‘we will meet again’ in Covid times.
“Throughout her seven-decade reign, she showed an inspirational sense of duty and provided an unwavering dedication to our nation. She wasn’t just the head of a family, she was the icon of our nation and central to our sense of belonging to it.”Cllr Colin Greatorex, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Greatorex also spoke of the links between the late monarch and the district.
“I was pleased to play a small part in celebrating The Queen’s many years of service in the summer this year when we were able to come together as a country to celebrate her historic reign with Platinum Jubilee baton runs through Alrewas, Lichfield, Burntwood and Chasewater.
“I took part in a number of street parties in the district where all ages were joyous of the occasion but also in celebrating a remarkable monarch.
“The Queen was a friend to many, but I could attempt to claim her friendliness was returned towards Lichfield District. For instance, in 1980 she opened the Saxon Hill School in Lichfield. She was back in 1988 to give Royal Maundy money to selected residents at a service in Lichfield Cathedral.
“Our head of state returned in 2011 to present medals to serving soldiers of the Royal Mercian Regiment and take part in a Service of Thanksgiving, again in the cathedral.
“As the monarch was patron of the Royal British Legion, she also made a number of visits to the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas, over the last 20 years.
“In all her visits to the district, Queen Elizabeth ensured she paused to be seen by more of the waving crowds, giving her famous waves back and exuding her smiles, her warmth and her gentle humour.
“With warmth and thanks to Queen Elizabeth II for her immense service to our district and nation, may I conclude with God Save the King.”Cllr Colin Greatorex, Lichfield District Council
