The Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police has formally pledged allegiance to the new King.
The proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III has taken place over the weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Chief Constable Chris Noble pledged allegiance to the new monarch on behalf of all officers and staff at Staffordshire Police.
“I would like to send my deepest sympathies to our new King on the passing of his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and on behalf of everyone at Staffordshire Police, I wish him well as he begins his new role as our nation’s sovereign.
“God save the King.”Chief Constable Chris Noble, Staffordshire Police
