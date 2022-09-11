Councillors will co-opt a new member of Burntwood Town Council, it has been confirmed.

The vacancy in the Hunslet ward came about following the resignation of Samuel Tapper last month.

Not enough voters requested a by-election, so the new representative will be decided by members of the town council on 16th November.

Those wanting to be considered for co-option to the council have until 21st October to put themselves forward.

Potential councillors must be aged over 18 and either live in the town or have worked there during the past 12 months.

Candidates can write to the town clerk at Burntwood Town Council, The Old Mining College Centre, Queen Street, Burntwood, WS7 4QH, or email steve.lightfoot@burntwood-tc.gov.uk.