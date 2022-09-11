A dormer bungalow in Lichfield could be demolished and replaced with a new property if plans are approved.

Proposals have been submitted for the Little Meadows plot off St Chads Road.

If the scheme is given the green light it would see a new three bedroom home built on the site.

A planning statement said retaining the current property had been ruled out during the design process.

“The existing building is in a poor condition and requires significant works to upgrade it to a safe standard. “The property was subject to two improvement notices served by Lichfield District Council in 2019. This notice and subsequent tribunal note the property requires full re-wire and a new roof. There is also evidence of structural cracking, dampness and decay to roof timbers. “The applicant wishes to create a sustainable property constructed in accordance with the latest energy saving design standards. Due to the solid masonry nature of the existing construction, It would not be possible to achieve high levels if the existing building were retained.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.