A police dog is hanging up his crimefighting collar after four years of service in Staffordshire.

Six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cooper has been responsible for sniffing our drugs, cash and firearms during his career.

He was a stray living on the streets before being rescued by the RSPCA and becoming the first dog of his breed to join Staffordshire Police.

Experienced handler PC Tim Moss was chosen to pair up with Cooper and following a six-week training course they graduated with flying colours.

The four-legged crimefighter will now spend his retirement with his handler and family.

PC Moss said:

“It’s a fantastic story – one day Cooper was roaming the streets and then he became a fully-fledged police dog. “I have had Cooper since March 2018 and he joined the force the following month. It was a bit of a whirlwind at first but we had a such a positive reaction from the public. “Throughout the last four years, we’ve built an amazing community of followers on social media and I want to say a huge thank you for all the support they’ve shown us both. “I really hope that throughout this journey we’ve helped to show the public just how incredible Staffies can be. Tim, who will be moving from the Dog Unit to a new role within the force, added: ‘I’m extremely privileged to have had so many brilliant experiences alongside Cooper – he’s such a special dog and we have an incredible bond. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter together.” PC Tim Moss, Staffordshire Police

Inspector Dave Kelsall, of the force’s firearms and dog support unit, said: