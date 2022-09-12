Children in Lichfield are being invited to quick-step to a new dance class.

The Linda Lovell School of Dance lessons will start at 12.30pm on 17th September at St Chad’s Church Hall.

“With Strictly just around the corner, we welcome any new children who would like to learn to cha cha, jive, mambo or Argentine tango in our ballroom and Latin classes. “The first lesson is free.” Linda Lovell School of Dance spokesperson

For more information call 01543 257012 or 07753 173259, or email lindajl@btinternet.com.