Lichfield City and Chasetown are set to see their FA Cup games go ahead as scheduled this weekend.

Both clubs saw games over the weekend cancelled after a decision was taken to suspend football following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But The Football Association has now confirmed that forthcoming fixtures will go ahead.

“Last weekend English football united together to honour and remember Her Majesty The Queen.

“We would like to express our thanks and gratitude to everyone across our game for their support and understanding as we paid respect to our long-standing patron of The Football Association, Queen Elizabeth II.

“After a period of pause and reflection for our national game, we can confirm that fixtures will resume as scheduled.

“We will be recommending to clubs, leagues and competitions across the country tat a minute’s silence is observed before matches are played and that black armbands should be worn where possible.

“The FA can also confirm that all scheduled football matches will be postponed on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral on 19th September.”

Chasetown will travel to Telford United on Saturday (17th September), while Lichfield will face one of the biggest games in their history when they entertain National League North side Boston United.