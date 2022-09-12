Lichfield RUFC suffered a 38-14 defeat in a free-flowing game at Dudley Kingswinford.

The fixture saw a poignant minute’s silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with players from the respective clubs linked arm-in-arm before a rendition of the new national anthem.

The game itself was not short of penalties, but it was the hosts who came out on top after scoring six tries to Lichfield’s two.

Dudley Kingswinford finished just below halfway last season in the equivalent league and operate a simple game plan – win first phase possession and move the ball wide as quickly and as often as they can.

Lichfield had one change to the backline from the Derby match on the opening day with Dave Lote coming in at 12 following his inspiring charity run two weeks ago. The pack showed six changes of personnel from those starting the previous week though, meaning it would always be likely to be a tough test.

Vaughan opened the scoring for the hosts wide on the left on ten minutes, before two more tries were added in a minute. The first came from a short line out where they drove a static maul over the whitewash, with the a clearance kick charged down shortly afterwards to stretch the lead to 19 points.

Some of the Lichfield forwards were starting to find the going tough, but respite came when David Mott read a long pass from Vaughan and cantered over from 75 metres.

Dudley Kingswinford earned their try bonus right on half time when Marsh was driven over from close range from another line out to make it 26-7.

Following an early second half try by Sam Benson – Lote added a second conversion – Lichfield enjoyed a purple patch in the third quarter.

Like last week though, a lot of possession and pressure produced no points on the scoreboard. The home side eventually escaped and Vaughan exploited a tiring defence and set up the position for Davies to score.

The Myrtle Greens gamely fought on and from a penalty in the Dudley red zone, Vaughan read Ollie Green’s chip over the top and set off to open spaces and found left wing Harrison in support to sprint over from 60 metres. Vaughan added his fourth conversion.

Lichfield remain on two points with only Stoke below them in the table.

The 2nd XV won their league game at Dudley Kingswinford 47-22 following a dominant first half showing.

Next week, Lichfield are at home to Kenilworth at 3pm, on a day when the club host the annual Ladies’ Day.