A new event in Lichfield will feature thought-provoking dance films at a city centre venue.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the first ever Lichfield Screendance Festival from 27th September to 24th December.

It will see visitors able to access everything from 60 second clips to short films via QR codes.

The Festival will also feature longer local commissions, which will be screened during a special celebration evening at The Hub on 25th November and later released on social media.

In addition, a free-to-attend workshop on creating film using smartphones will also be on offer.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We love the concept of Screendance Festival – it brings dance into The Hub in an easily accessible and approachable way. “It’s all free and you won’t need any ‘dance knowledge’, just enough curiosity to scan the QR codes and spend a few minutes watching talented dance artists in action.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Lichfield Screendance Festival has been curated by Natalie Haslam, a dance artist and producer from the city, who has worked on the Critical Mass project as part of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

For more details visit The Hub at St Mary’s website.