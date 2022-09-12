A new tree-lined walkway has been created at the National Memorial Arboretum.

It has been funded by Barratt Developments, with 100 Amelanchier trees planted.

Bosses at the arboretum say they hope the walkway will improve accessibility and enhance biodiversity.

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt Developments, said:

“We hope the new Amelanchier trees and path will be a fitting tribute to all of the community groups, emergency services and Armed Forces who have served this country so well.

“We want the path to help improve access for all the visitors at the National Memorial Arboretum when they come to show their respect to those who have served and sacrificed.

“These new trees build on the work we did for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the Big Barratt Tree Plant where we planted 1,500 trees across the country, and we hope everyone enjoys them for years to come.”

