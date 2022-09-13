Lichfield City will return to action when they travel to Stone Old Alleynians.

Ivor Green’s men make the trip in the Midland Football League Premier Division tonight (13th September).

City will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to the season in all competitions ahead of their big FA Cup tie against Boston United on Saturday.

Kick-off at Kings Park is 7.45pm. Admission is £6 adults, £4 concessions and under 16s go free.