Lichfield City’s unbeaten start to the season continued with a win on the road at Stone Old Alleynians.

The breakthrough was an early one as Joe Haines whipped in a cross which Jamie Elkes headed home with just five minutes on the clock.

Kyle Patterson went close to doubling Lichfield’s advantage when his dipping effort cleared the bar.

Stone began to grow into the game though and James Beeson was forced into a save from a header to prevent the hosts levelling.

But City doubled their advantage just after the half-hour when Patterson slipped the ball past the keeper.

Their lead was almost halved though when a free header six yards out somehow dropped wide of the Lichfield goal.

Stone started the second period brightly and saw an early free-kick come back off Beeson’s bar.

The woodwork wouldn’t come to City’s rescue a few minutes later though as a glancing header from Jack Bowater found the back of the net.

Elkes sent a header wide of the target as Lichfield looked to restore their two goal advantage, with Childs then seeing penalty appeals waved away as he appeared to pushed in the box.

Beeson twice saved to keep City in front as Stone went in search of a leveller.

But Lichfield’s nerves were settled when Cameron Dunn was denied by a smart stop, but Luke Keen netted to make it 3-1 and secure all three points.