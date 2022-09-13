Discussions between the Government and hospices on new legislation for people nearing the end of their lives have been welcomed by Lichfield’s MP.

The Social Security (Special Rules for End of Life) Bill will look to amend the definition of terminal illness used by the Department for Work and Pensions for some benefits.

The current legislation is based on a claimant having a six month life expectancy – but the new changes would see that increase to a year.

In a House of Commons debate last week, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant raised with Chloe Smith, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, the issue of the need for discussions with the likes of Whittington-based St Giles Hospice.

She responded:

“There has been extensive conversations with clinicians and those in the hospice movement more broadly, and I pay tribute to all those who work in hospices who do such an important job in giving people comfort, support and care at the end of their life. “In announcing that the Government intends to move from that six month criteria to the 12 month end of life approach, we have engaged very widely, and endeavoured to communicate as clearly as possible, so that people know what support is available.” Chloe Smith

Mr Fabricant said he was reassured by the response.