Changes have been introduced to two Lichfield bus routes – while another has been axed altogether.

Diamond Bus – which recently acquired Midland Classic – said the 31 and 32 would operate differently.

But it said the number 35 between Lichfield and Walsall was withdrawn earlier this month due to “being unsustainable at current passenger levels”.

The revised routes are:

31 – Lichfield Bus Station, Birmingham Road, St John Street, The Friary, Swan Road, Beacon Street, Wheel Lane, Weston Road, Curborough Road, Eastern Avenue, Dimbles Lane, Weston Road, Wheel Lane, Beacon Street, Swan Road, The Friary, St John Street, Birmingham Road, Bus Station.

– Lichfield Bus Station, Birmingham Road, St John Street, The Friary, Swan Road, Beacon Street, Wheel Lane, Weston Road, Curborough Road, Eastern Avenue, Dimbles Lane, Weston Road, Wheel Lane, Beacon Street, Swan Road, The Friary, St John Street, Birmingham Road, Bus Station. 32 – Lichfield Bus Station, Church Street, Tesco, Church Street, Trent Valley Road, Eastern Avenue, Purcell Avenue, Meadowbrook Road, Curborough Road, Eastern Avenue, Dimbles Lane, Weston Road, Curborough Road, Ponesfield Road, Purcell Avenue, Eastern Avenue, Trent Valley Road, Church Street, Tesco, Church Street, Birmingham Road, Lichfield Bus Station.

The moves follow the takeover of the Midland Classic brand by Diamond Bus owner Rotala.

Simon Dunn, CEO of Rotala said:

“Midland Classic is a well-established operator of bus services in the area. “It is a new market for Rotala, however as it borders existing Diamond Bus networks in Staffordshire and the West Midlands it is an ideal addition to the growing Midlands business.” Simon Dunn, Rotala

Full details on current timetables are available online.