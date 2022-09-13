Lichfield and Burntwood residents are being asked to share their memories of when they met Queen Elizabeth II.

Staffordshire County Council is hoping to see people sharing their recollections on social media using the #WhenIMetTheQueen hashtag.

People are being asked to upload photos and videos of their encounters with the late monarch.

Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council, said:

“As we continue to mourn the passing of Her Majesty, people are naturally starting to reflect on their own personal relationships with the Queen. “She visited Staffordshire many times, and met many people from our county, and it is these memories that we wish to capture for future generations. “If you have any memories – photos, videos or just anecdotes of when you met her, please share them with us via our social media, so they can stand as a record of her time as monarch and her relationship with the people of Staffordshire.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

As well as being shared on social media, memories can also be emailed to communications@Staffordshire.gov.uk.