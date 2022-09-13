Police say a girl found walking in the middle of busy roads in Lichfield was “taken to a place of safety” by officers.

The incident happened at around 9.35am this morning (13th September) when the youngster began halting traffic on Trent Valley Road.

She then continued up along Birmingham Road with lengthy tailbacks building up on local routes as a result.

Passers-by also sought to prevent the girl from walking in the road before police were called and brought the incident to a halt near Lichfield bus station.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: