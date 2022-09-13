A scarecrow festival is returning to Lichfield for the sixth year running.
The event is hosted by the Heart of the Country Shopping Village at Swinfen and sees shops and restaurants competing to win the Champion Scarecrow crown.
The festival will run from 15th to 30th October.
A spokesperson said:
“Come and see the scarecrows, explore our lovely, autumnal walk and afterwards, enjoy refreshments at one of our four eateries.
“You can even do some early Christmas shopping at the Christmas Barn.”Heart of the Country Shopping Village spokesperson
