Winger Sion Edwards provided the perfect finish to Burntwood’s first home game of the campaign with his third try in the last minute to give his side a bonus point victory against Aldridge.

After suffering opening day defeats a week earlier, both sides were keen to bounce back with a win in front of a large crowd which was boosted by the home side’s first Ladies’ Day.

A minute’s silence was perfectly observed to respect the passing of Queen Elizabeth II before the action began.

Home number eight Charles Michael, who went on to make a man-of-the-match performance, was prominent early on as first receiver. A good drive off a scrum 30 metres out sent winger Ed Smith on a run to the right corner but he was tackled into touch.

Burntwood kept Aldridge pinned in their own half and gained reward on 13 minutes. Skipper Josh Canning’s line out take was moved wide for full back Brett Taylor to enter the line at pace. When closed down, he popped the ball back inside for James Kennedy to race round behind the posts for an excellent try on debut. Taylor converted.

Taylor was then called into action five minutes later in defence, racing back to make a try-saving tackle to deny the visitors. However, Aldridge levelled the scores two minutes later when a clever no-look pass created the opening for a try in the corner which was superbly converted.

Burntwood went ahead eight minutes later after Ben Holt gained good ground from a penalty kick to touch. Line out possession was moved across field and this time it was Edwards who raced away to the corner for the score.

Aldridge responded strongly and drew level again with a powerful run by a tight forward for a try in the right corner. Tom Dawson was injured in the build up and was replaced by club captain Adam Tuckey.

Right on the half time whistle Burntwood edged ahead when Aldridge were penalised in front of their posts 25 metres out and Taylor made it 15-12 from the tee.

The visitors made a promising start to the second period but were let down by a series of handling errors. This allowed the hosts to make ground and lock Alfie Dewsbury went close to a try but was stopped just short of the whitewash.

The home side stayed in and around the Aldridge 22 and Taylor extended the lead with his second penalty goal on 56 minutes.

Ian Jones’ superb take at the restart led to a penalty plus ten metres to put Burntwood in good position again. Line out ball was worked wide rather untidily, but when it was recycled back left Edwards scooted in for his second try to put his side 11 points up.

Burntwood twice thought they had put the game to bed with ten minutes left but efforts by Edwards and Luke Rookyard were both ruled out by referee Kevin Denver.

Another promising attack with five minutes remaining almost allowed Aldridge back into the contest when they intercepted – it took a try-saving tap tackle by Kennedy to prevent the score.

Aldridge’s final chance to get something out of the game came in the last minute with a penalty kick to the corner, but the ball went over the dead ball line instead.

A patient build up by Burntwood around halfway saw Rookyard make a half-break before feeding Edwards who darted inside and around the last defender to complete his hat trick of tries. Taylor’s successful conversion brought the contest to an end.

Burntwood 2nd XV were left without a game when Cannock cancelled.

This Saturday (17th September) Burntwood make the short trip to Veseyans for the third round of league fixtures – kick off 3pm.