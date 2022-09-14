The number of county councillors should remain the same, a cabinet meeting will be told.

In a submission to the Local Government Boundary Commission, the county council will say it should retain its current number of 62 councillors.

The proposal will need approval by cabinet next week and full council in October.

The plans are part of an electoral review of Staffordshire due to the changing population and time since it was last checked in 2012.

In addition to requesting the number of councillors remains the same, the proposal will also ask that each division has one member.

Staffordshire County Council’s leader, Cllr Alan White, said:

“We believe that our proposals will best serve our communities end ensure we can continue efficient and effective running of the county council over the coming years. “All our councillors and residents are involved in the process and we have worked closely with our district and borough colleagues as we continue to strengthen those partnerships.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The review is expected to have been completed in late 2023, with new divisions in place for the 2025 elections.

A decision on councillor numbers is expected in January.

The proposals will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on 21st September, before going to full council in October.