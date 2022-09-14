Drayton Manor has confirmed it will close on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Monday (19th September) will be a Bank Holiday with a number of businesses, including Tesco, Lidl and Aldi confirming they will shut larger stores for the day.

A spokesperson for Drayton Manor confirmed the attraction would also be closed.

“Following the confirmation that the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place next Monday, we have taken the decision to close the theme park on that day to allow our guests and staff the opportunity to reflect and pay tribute. “We apologise for any disappointment caused to guests planning to visit and appreciate their understanding during this period of national mourning.” Drayton Manor spokesperson

The theme park says it will contact those holding pre-booked tickets.