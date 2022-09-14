The history of RAF Lichfield will be explored at a presentation in Fradley.

St Stephen’s Church will host the session by the Fradley Heritage Group at 2pm on 28th September.

The airbase at Fradley was constructed in 1939 and saw planes including Hurricanes, Spitfires and Wellington Bombers flown from the airfield during the Second World War.

For more details fradleyheritagegroup@yahoo.com or visit www.fradleyheritagegroup.co.uk