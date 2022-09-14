People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to make submissions to a book of condolence by email.

A number of physical books have been opened across the region since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But now Lichfield District Council is now accepting tributes via email.

A spokesperson said:

“Each tribute should feature the name, home city or town and comment of the person offering condolences and will be printed and submitted for inclusion in the official books of condolence for the county’s records. “The books will close at 5pm on 20th September.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

People can send their messages to condolences@lichfielddc.gov.uk.