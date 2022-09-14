A Lichfield business is marking its 20th anniversary by working with organisations to shine a spotlight on mental health issues at work.

The Listening Centre provides welfare services to the likes Lichfield District Council and Brownhills Ormiston Academy.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, the Lombard Street-based company has created videos with staff from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Keele University to showcase the need to focus on mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Sharon McCormick, founder of The Listening Centre, said:

“Over the last two decades we have worked with some incredible organisations that want the best support in place for their employees. “We know that West Midlands Ambulance and Keele University value the services we provide. We want to work with progressive companies that really value their workforce. “When I started the business my aim was to help people that were experiencing distress at work. We know that the effects of distressed employees in the workplace are highly damaging and far-reaching, from poor productivity and low morale to sickness, absence and high turnover. “Having served in HM Forces, and then HR while undertaking counselling training, I’ve acquired a broad spectrum of skills and insights into how to help organisations and employees flourish. “My first customer – a district council, has been with me ever since and over the years our reputation has spread to the point where we now work with a wide variety of companies of various sizes and industries, from a small charity to NHS Trusts.” Sharon McCormick, The Listening Centre

Sharon said that the stigma of some issues need to be broken down in the modern workplace.