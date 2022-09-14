McDonald’s branches in Lichfield and Burntwood will close for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the company has confirmed.
The fast food giant said it would shut all stores across the country until 5pm on Monday (19th September).
In a statement, McDonald’s said:
“All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling.”McDonald’s UK
Our volunteers moderated 1127 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
Selfish money grabbers opening up afterwards.
But like Wiggo Fabricant. Never there when we need them.
Leave a comment