A celebration of Billy Joel’s music will be screened at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Live at Yankee Stadium revisits the musician’s 1990 concert, which was originally shot on film but has been remixed and edited.

A spokesperson said:

“The newly edited version includes a never-before-released performance of Uptown Girl along with interviews from Billy and behind-the-scenes footage from the event’s production. “The set list consists of re-edited versions of songs from the original film including Piano Man, We Didn’t Start The Fire, New York State Of Mind, Shout and more – all live from the iconic stadium in The Bronx.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets to the screening in Lichfield are £17 and can be booked online.