An evening of songs and stories will feature when musician and broadcaster Tom Robinson appears in Lichfield.

He will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 5th October to lift the lid on a career spanning five decades in the industry.

After a career that saw him discovered by Ray Davies, banned from the BBC and performing alongside the likes of Peter Gabriel and The Clash, and writing lyrics for Elton John, Tom began presenting radio shows, winning two Sony Radio Academy awards.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Tom Robinson is a name which means different things to different people – for people of ‘a certain age’ it’s his classic hits, for others it’s his LGBTQ+ activism, and for a new generation, he’s known as the voice of Radio 6 Music.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £21 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.