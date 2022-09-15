Events in Lichfield aiming to find out more about the health of local over 55s has been rescheduled.

Support Staffordshire said new dates had been arranged due to the original ones being on the same day as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

They will now take place at:

Curborough Community Centre on 3rd October between 1.30pm and 3.30pm

Wade Street Church on 17th October from 9.30am to 11.30am.

They are part of a project with the Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust (MPFT).

“We want to know how people aged over 55 are using the community facilities on their doorstep to stay active, and if the Covid-19 pandemic has changed how active people are. “We want to speak to local people to find out more about their needs and will then use our findings to develop how MPFT can support them to stay fit and healthy.” Support Staffordshire spokesperson

Anyone interested in attending can register by emailing consultancy@supportstaffordshire.org.uk.