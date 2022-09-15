Highways bosses say they hope work at a junction in Fradley will help “reassure” residents and motorists.

Campaigners have been calling for action at the Hilliard’s Cross A38 exit after a spate of accidents.

Staffordshire County Council has confirmed work will take place to install new double white lines and road studs to ensure drivers are aware of the two-way carriageway when they leave the A38.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“We have been aware of residents’ concerns at this particular location, and have been working with National Highways over the past few weeks to form a solution to these issues. “Works to improve the junction will be going ahead from the 19 September. Due to the road and the lane closures that are needed to keep our workforce safe, these works will be carried out overnight to minimise disruption to road users as much as possible. “We are hopeful that the measures we put in place will help reassure local people, and help motorists better understand the nature of the junction.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Other work taking place overnight from 19th to 21st September will include the replacement of a worn-out sign on the southbound exit slip road, and resurfacing of the centre joint of Wood End Lane with vegetation cut back to improve visibility.

None of the improvements will take place until the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has taken place.