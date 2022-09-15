An industrial apprentice from Lichfield was named as one of the region’s brightest vocational stars at an awards ceremony.
IMI Norgren’s Christian Newey overcame competition from more 100 apprentices across the West Midlands to secure the Engineering and Manufacturing Advanced title at the In-Comm Training Awards.
In recent months, Christian has also become a STEM ambassador that sees him attend major industry events and visit schools to inspire the next generation.
Bekki Phillips, chief operating officer at In-Comm Training, commented:
“Christian has demonstrated hard work, commitment, teamwork, innovation and, importantly, technical competence – he is already making a real difference to IMI Norgren, and this is just the start.
“We are finally seeing the perceptions of apprenticeships change since Covid-19 and events like these are crucial to achieving that level of equality.
“Vocational learning shouldn’t be seen as the pathway you take if you don’t get good grades, that’s nonsense. We now have clear pathways in place where a learner can go all the way to a degree in less time than going to university, with the added benefits of hundreds of hours of real-life experience and zero debt.”Bekki Phillips, In-Comm Training
