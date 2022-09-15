An industrial apprentice from Lichfield was named as one of the region’s brightest vocational stars at an awards ceremony.

IMI Norgren’s Christian Newey overcame competition from more 100 apprentices across the West Midlands to secure the Engineering and Manufacturing Advanced title at the In-Comm Training Awards.

In recent months, Christian has also become a STEM ambassador that sees him attend major industry events and visit schools to inspire the next generation.

Bekki Phillips, chief operating officer at In-Comm Training, commented: