A Lichfield nursery is offering a rare chance for the public to explore some of the plants it grows.
G-Scapes will be throwing open the doors at Fullbrook Nursery on Watery Lane from 9am to 4pm on Saturday (17th September).
A spokesperson said:
“There will be a big range of trees, shrubs and perennials on offer at trade prices.”G-Scapes spokesperson
For more details, visit www.fullbrookplants.co.uk and www.g-scapes.co.uk/.
Our volunteers moderated 1144 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.