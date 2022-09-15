A Lichfield nursery is offering a rare chance for the public to explore some of the plants it grows.

G-Scapes will be throwing open the doors at Fullbrook Nursery on Watery Lane from 9am to 4pm on Saturday (17th September).

A spokesperson said:

“There will be a big range of trees, shrubs and perennials on offer at trade prices.” G-Scapes spokesperson

For more details, visit www.fullbrookplants.co.uk and www.g-scapes.co.uk/.