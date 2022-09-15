A Lichfield reading club for young people has been boosted by a donation from a local housebuilder.

The Samuel Johnson Birthplace Bookworms sessions aim to introduce children to new texts and bring stories to life with craft activities.

Barratt Homes has donated copies of My Friend the Octopus by children’s author Lindsey Galvin as well as book vouchers for the group to purchase new items for the fortnightly sessions for youngsters aged seven to 11.

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: