Lichfield RUFC will host a charity auction as part of the club’s annual Ladies’ Day this weekend.

The event, on 17th September, will help raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

A spokesperson said:

“We are auctioning off the full set of specially-designed Lichfield MNDA matchday shirts that the first XV will wear for their match against Kenilworth on the same day. “We have also been raffling the chance to win the use of a Ford Mustang for a weekend. Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

The shirt auction will be held after the game but people can email bids in advance to paul.massey58@outlook.com with details of the number shirt they would like to try and win.