The UK’s longest running musical theatre concert is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Beyond the Barricade will be in the city on 7th October.

The show features more than two hours of hits from Broadway and the West End.

A spokesperson said:

“This brand new show will include many of the best numbers that have made Beyond the Barricade the most popular musical theatre concert in the country.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.