Plans have been submitted to demolish a former health centre in Burntwood.

The one time Burntwood Health Centre at Hudson Drive has been earmarked as a care and rehabilitation centre for people with learning disabilities and mental health conditions.

The site has been empty since the construction of the new Greenwood Health Centre as a replacement medical centre.

No final decision has yet been made on Dignus Care’s proposals to redevelop the site, but the company has now applied for planning permission to demolish the existing buildings on the land.

