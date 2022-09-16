Chasetown will hope to pull another memorable FA Cup upset out of the bag when they travel to Telford United.

The second qualifying draw has handed The Scholars a tough trip to the National League North side.

The Bucks have endured a tough start to the season though and currently sit last but one in the table with six points from their opening eight games.

Their last outing saw Telford suffer a 3-0 defeat at Gloucester City, with manager Paul Carden admitting afterwards that his side were “lacking confidence”.

Chasetown go into the game on the back of a win after seeing of Stamford in the FA Trophy in midweek.

Kick-off tomorrow (17th September) is at 3pm.