Staffordshire County Council has confirmed that some services will be shut next week due to the Bank Holiday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Libraries and household waste recycling centres will all be closed on Monday (19th September), alongside schools and register offices.

Emergency provision will be available in children’s and adult services, as well as highways.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It feels like a strange time for all of us. On one hand, there is the sense of loss and mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, balanced by the urge to offer support and encouragement to the new King. “And, on the other, there are the arrangements to be made for the choice of Monday for the funeral and the declaration of a Bank Holiday so that those who wish can share in a moment of history. “Our emergency teams will be providing their usual out-of-hours Bank Holiday cover and all council services will resume as usual on Tuesday.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

County council-owned country parks and toilets will remain open for public use, although Chasewater Innovation centre will be closed. The cafe will also be closed for the day.