Military items gathered over a lifetime will be sold by a Lichfield auctioneer later this month.

The two collections will go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 28th September.

Items include a medal earned by a soldier who worked alongside Florence Nightingale in the Crimea and the MBE awarded to a Merchant Navy captain who saved sailors from drowning in the Atlantic after German U-boats torpedoed their cargo ships.

The sale also features military watches, naval trade and divers patches and many German items and combat badges.

Nick Thompson, medals and militaria specialist, said it was one of the largest military sales the auctioneer had ever held.

“The auction includes two lifetime collections which have been a privilege to catalogue. “Highlights include a fantastic medal and ephemera to William Green from Stafford, who worked alongside Florence Nightingale in the Crimea. “In his later years, Green would tell how he was proud to have been called upon to attend the famous nurse when she had been laid low by fever.” Nick Thompson

Following Crimea, Green was deployed to India and his medal from that campaign, with Lucknow clasp, named to 1st Class Orderly Wm (William) Green, will also go under the hammer.

Also featuring in the sale is the archive of Captain Charles Thomas Stone.

“This very brave captain in the Merchant Navy in both World War One and World War Two received the OBE and the Lloyd’s medal for saving souls in the Atlantic when torpedoed by German U-boats. “Stone was commodore of the general steamship navigation company and the collection includes his medals plus photos, personal items and ephemera. “It is a wonderful archive.” Nick Thompson

The sale also features the medals, Death Plaque and paperwork to Basil Henry Belcher, who went ‘over the top’ on the first day of the Battle of the Somme, with his men of the 2nd Royal Berkshires at Serre.

Other medals include those of a soldier in the 14th London Regiment who went to France in 1914, was promoted to lieutenant and, unusually, then served in the newly formed RAF.

The catalogue will be online a week before the auction at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.