People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to gather to mourn Queen Elizabeth II.
The National Moment of Reflection will take place on the eve of the late monarch’s funeral.
Public vigils will take place at 8pm on Sunday (18th September) at Lichfield Cathedral and at Chasetown Memorial Park.
A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:
“The National Moment of Reflection will give people a collective opportunity to reflect on Her Majesty’s life and legacy on the eve of her funeral.
“Everyone is welcome to attend the gatherings and is asked to arrive by 7.55pm.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
