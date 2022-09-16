People have been visiting Lichfield Cathedral to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Since the death of the late monarch, the cathedral has seen people arriving to reflect, light candles and sign the condolence book.

There have also been children leaving drawing in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

The cathedral will also host a service of commemoration at 3.30pm on Sunday (18th September) ahead of the funeral the following day.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield said:

“Lichfield Cathedral wants to welcome everyone, and to offer a space to reflect upon and remember the remarkable life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. “Lichfield Cathedral will be part of the national act of thanksgiving and commemoration taking place in cathedrals, churches and places of worship throughout the UK.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

To mark the national one-minute silence at 8pm on Sunday, people are also being invited to gather outside Lichfield Cathedral where the silence will see three beams of light projected into the sky by artist Peter Walker.

At the end of the silence a bell will toll 96 times to mark each year of Queen Elizabeth II’s life.

“We felt it important to give people a chance to reflect in a unique way by standing with the nation in silence. “It also reflects the light of faith that was Queen Elizabeth’s strength and inspiration.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

On the day of the late Queen’s state funeral, Lichfield Cathedral will be screening the funeral live from 11am.

“This is an historic day, as we watch the funeral of the longest reigning monarch in British history, but it is also a deeply poignant moment as we say goodbye to the Queen. “We pray that Lichfield Cathedral might be of service to its community during this time of mourning and that we can offer stability and hope for the future. “We, as a Cathedral team, would like to thank Lichfield District Council for their support. The council has generously provided resource for the production of orders of service, and the necessary technology to screen the funeral in the cathedral.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

For more details visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.